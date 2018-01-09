Update: 17:43, 09 January 2018 Tuesday

Turkish Cargo carries horses from US to Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Fifteen horses were brought to Turkey on Tuesday from the U.S. by Turkish Cargo, a sub-brand of Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY).

THY Press Office said the horses were transported from Chicago city in five specially designed stables.

The stables had an anti-slip ground and oval edges so that the animals could be transferred comfortably during the long journey.

During the flight their caretakers and Turkish Cargo staff, certified by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Live Animals Regulation, accompanied the animals in compliance with international law.

The horses were received by their owners in Turkey.

Turkish Airlines signed a declaration pledging zero tolerance on illegal wildlife trade, the company said in a statement last November.

Turkish Cargo is serving customers in 120 countries. The company complies to the IATA Live Animal Regulations in accepting, carrying and shipping animals.