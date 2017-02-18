Press agenda on January 10

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend Justice Council meeting at Bestepe Cultural and Convention Center.
ANKARA - Erdogan to meet with district governors and receive separately opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli at the presidential complex.
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk.
ANKARA - Cavusoglu also to inform parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee about latest developments in Turkish foreign policy.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to meet his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto for talks on refugee crisis and EU issues.
ITALY
ROME - Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to host Southern EU Countries Summit.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM - Israel expected to approve construction of over 1200 settlement units in West Bank.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Monitoring developments in the wake of anti-government protests across Iran.
