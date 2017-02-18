Update: 09:34, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on January 10

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend Justice Council meeting at Bestepe Cultural and Convention Center.

ANKARA - Erdogan to meet with district governors and receive separately opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk.

ANKARA - Cavusoglu also to inform parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee about latest developments in Turkish foreign policy.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to meet his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto for talks on refugee crisis and EU issues.

ITALY

ROME - Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to host Southern EU Countries Summit.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Israel expected to approve construction of over 1200 settlement units in West Bank.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Monitoring developments in the wake of anti-government protests across Iran.