Today's News
21:10, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
Media
Update: 09:34, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on January 10
Press agenda on January 10

Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 10, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend Justice Council meeting at Bestepe Cultural and Convention Center.

ANKARA - Erdogan to meet with district governors and receive separately opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to attend Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk.

ANKARA - Cavusoglu also to inform parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee about latest developments in Turkish foreign policy.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel to meet his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto for talks on refugee crisis and EU issues.

 

ITALY

ROME - Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni to host Southern EU Countries Summit.

 

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Israel expected to approve construction of over 1200 settlement units in West Bank.

 

IRAN

TEHRAN - Monitoring developments in the wake of anti-government protests across Iran.



