Today's News
21:11, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 09:45, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

Turkish forces arrest 14 in anti-narcotic operations
Turkish forces arrest 14 in anti-narcotic operations

Anti-narcotics squads also seize drugs, weapons in southwestern Denizli province

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 14 people have been arrested in anti-narcotics operations in southwestern Turkey, police officials said on Wednesday.

Anti-narcotics squads backed by drones conducted early morning raids at 15 locations in Pamukkale and Merkezefendi districts in Denizli province, said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

They rounded up 14 people, who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

In the simultaneous raids, police also seized 1.26 kilogram (3 pounds) of hashish, 676 drug pills, 4 guns and 2 hunting rifles.

Separately, 30 kilogram of bonsai, a synthetic drug, was seized as part of an anti-narcotics operation in Avcilar district of Istanbul, another police official said on Wednesday.



