Turkish forces arrest 14 in anti-narcotic operations

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 14 people have been arrested in anti-narcotics operations in southwestern Turkey, police officials said on Wednesday.
Anti-narcotics squads backed by drones conducted early morning raids at 15 locations in Pamukkale and Merkezefendi districts in Denizli province, said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.
They rounded up 14 people, who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking.
In the simultaneous raids, police also seized 1.26 kilogram (3 pounds) of hashish, 676 drug pills, 4 guns and 2 hunting rifles.
Separately, 30 kilogram of bonsai, a synthetic drug, was seized as part of an anti-narcotics operation in Avcilar district of Istanbul, another police official said on Wednesday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizes Western countries for their biased attitudes
Binali Yildirim says new judicial reforms will be introduced
We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives, Turkish Foreign Ministry says of suicide attack that left 7 dead
Anti-narcotics squads also seize drugs, weapons in southwestern Denizli province
15 horses in special stables travel in plane from Chicago to Istanbul
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will finish securing its borders with Syria against terrorists
FM Cavusoglu says Syrian regime's striking opposition forces would harm political solution
Turkish army officers are among held suspects accused of being member of terror group
FETO suspects arrested in in the Aksaray, Denizli, Kocaeli, and Balikesir provinces include military lieutenant
Anti-terror teams mount simultaneous dawn raids in Adana province
We are receiving positive signals in EU-Turkish relations, says Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva
Defense Minister Canikli says army's training and recruitment mechanism are being redesigned after defeated coup
Suspect is said to be a senior member of terrorist group
At least four soldiers were injured back in December in a PKK terror attack near Turkish-Iranian border
19 soldiers, several former judges and prosecutors are among suspects