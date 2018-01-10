South Korean leader insists North must denuclearize

World Bulletin / News Desk
South Korean President Moon Jae-in affirmed Wednesday he has “no plans” to ease sanctions against North Korea until Pyongyang decides to denuclearize.
Addressing around 200 journalists at his first media briefing of 2018, Moon clarified his position on the North just a day after the first formal inter-Korean talks in over two years.
As a result of Tuesday’s meeting of minister-level officials at the border, the North will send athletes and other representatives to next month’s Winter Olympics in the South, having boycotted the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul.
“Now the dialogue with North Korea has begun, but because the North Korean nuclear issue has not been resolved, South Korea will continue to keep pace with the pressure and sanctions by the international community,” Moon told reporters according to Yonhap News Agency.
The South’s president added that improving inter-Korean ties is dependent on the North being willing to abandon its controversial nuclear weapons program. Pyongyang’s sixth ever nuke test last year and a series of missile launches incurred bolstered global sanctions.
Moon also praised the United States, suggesting Tuesday’s talks may have been made possible by Washington’s pressure on North Korea.
While Pyongyang has opened up to Seoul since leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s Day offer to participate at PyeongChang 2018, North Korea remains openly committed to nukes and hostile to the U.S. – as demonstrated by Kim’s repeated threats to strike the American mainland.
The North has agreed to arrange military dialogue with South Korea, however, as Seoul has delayed joint drills with the U.S. until after the Winter Paralympics in March.
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says
Kirkuk governor says infrastructure of villages was decimated, residents cannot return
Powerful storm lays waste to Montecito neighborhoods, sending mud and debris pouring across major transit routes
District Judge William Alsup calls Trump's decision 'arbitrary', 'capricious', and 'an abuse of discretion'
Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine
Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction
Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks
Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence