Update: 10:36, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

Drone kills three al-Qaeda militants in Yemen

World Bulletin / News Desk

A drone thought to belong to the U.S. killed three al-Qaeda militants in Yemen’s central Al Bayda Governorate Tuesday, according to a tribal leader in the area.

He said the drone struck a car carrying the militants.

There have been no statements so far on the incident from U.S. or Yemeni officials.

The U.S. has been carrying out intensive air strikes against al-Qaeda targets in Shabwah, Abyan and Al Bayda governorates.

Yemen descended into civil war in 2014 when the Shia Houthi militia overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to set up an interim capital in the coastal city of Aden.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Arab allies launched a massive military campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains and shoring up the Yemeni government.