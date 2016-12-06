Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:10, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
Economy
Update: 12:02, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history

Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again

World Bulletin / News Desk

The personal wealth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos soared to $105.1 billion Tuesday, making him the richest person ever in history.

Bezos’ income swelled due to Amazon’s success on Wall Street. Bloomberg’s billionaire tracker pegged his wealth at $105.1 billion while Forbes, the other consistent follower of the net worth of the world’s billionaires, put his fortune at $104.4 billion. Bezos is now richer than Microsoft founder Bill Gates, the previous record-holder, ever was at his peak wealth in 1999.

Amazon stock increased 56 percent over 2017 and has already risen another 7 percent in the first days of 2018. Shares increased 0.47 percent Tuesday to close at $1,252.70. Only four other publically traded companies have stock trading above $1,000 per share.

Analysts have been bumping up projections for Amazon’s stock this week, with investment firm Piper Jaffray telling its clients Tuesday that it has increased its price target for the stock from $1,200 to $1,400 based off continued strong sales on the iconic online store.

“Amazon, despite its size and continued strong growth, is arguably still in the early innings of its share gain potential, even in the company's most penetrated market,” analyst Michael Olson wrote in a note.

“Most domestic internet users have a significant opportunity to increase their Amazon holiday wallet share allocation.”

Olson added that he expects Amazon sales to increase 28 percent in 2018 compared to last year. Amazon is expected to reveal its sales for 2017 during a quarterly earnings call on Feb. 1. In 2016, the company made about $136 billion in sales revenue.

Worth now $93.3 billion according to Bloomberg, Gates is still the second richest man in the world. If it were not for his significant charitable giving, Gates would be worth much more than Bezos today. Since 1996, Gates has given away 700 million Microsoft shares and $2.9 billion in cash. Without doing so, he would likely be worth more than $150 billion.



Related amazon jeff bezos
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
World Bank projects near 7 economic growth in Turkey
World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey

Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history

Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week

BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia

From clampdowns to a warm embrace, regulators in Asia have taken very different approaches to dealing with the bitcoin phenomenon. Here are the developments in a few key markets
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana

Oil company announces sixth major discovery in offshore region partly claimed by Venezuela
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017

Sales drop by 2.8 percent, according to industry body
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 gains 0.58 percent; USD/TRY, EUR/TRY exchange rates go down
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session

BIST 100 slightly up 0.01 percent; currency exchange rates rise  
Borsa Istanbul down 1 25 pct at close
Borsa Istanbul down 1.25 pct at close

US dollar/Turkish lira rate rises to 3.76; euro/ lira rate stands at 4.53
Turkish manufacturing rises in December
Turkish manufacturing rises in December

Manufacturing operating conditions show strong numbers for 10th consecutive month
UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares
UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares

Ticket prices have risen by 3.4 percent across the UK in the biggest raise since last five years
Turkey records second-highest export volume
Turkey records second-highest export volume

Turkey's exports amounted to $157.1B in January-December 2017, according to Ministry of Customs and Trade  
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November

A total of 22.1M vehicles registered by the end of November 2017, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts 2018 with rise
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts 2018 with rise

BIST 100 up 0.35 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate falls to 3.78, euro-lira hovers around 4.54

News

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos worth over $100 billion
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos worth over 100 billion

US online sales to top $1 trillion by 2027
US online sales to top 1 trillion by 2027

Amazon disputes $294M EU tax bill, eyes appeal 
Amazon disputes 294M EU tax bill eyes appeal

EU hammers Amazon, Apple over taxes
EU hammers Amazon Apple over taxes

Brazil investigates alleged tribal massacre in Amazon
Brazil investigates alleged tribal massacre in Amazon

Amazon cuts Whole Foods' prices after acquisition
Amazon cuts Whole Foods' prices after acquisition






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 