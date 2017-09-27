Today in History January 10

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1072
|Robert Guiscard and his brother Roger take Palermo in Sicily.
|1645
|The Archbishop of Canterbury, William Laud, is beheaded on Tower Hill, accused of acting as an enemy of the British Parliament.
|1724
|King Philip V shocks all of Europe when he abdicates his throne in favor of his eldest son, Louis.
|1811
|An uprising of over 400 slaves is put down in New Orleans. Sixty-six blacks are killed and their heads are strung up along the roads of the city.
|1847
|General Stephen Kearny and Commodore Robert Stockton retake Los Angeles in the last California battle of the Mexican War.
|1861
|Florida secedes from the Union.
|1863
|London's Underground begins operations.
|1870
|John D. Rockefeller and his brother William establish the Standard Oil Company of Ohio.
|1899
|Filipino leader Emilio Aguinaldo renounces the Treaty of Paris, which annexed the Philippines to the United States.
|1901
|The Automobile Club of America installs signs on major highways.
|1903
|Argentina bans the importation of American beef because of sanitation problems.
|1911
|Two German cruisers, the Emden and the Nurnberg, suppress a native revolt on island of Ponape in the Caroline Islands in the Pacific when they fire on the island and land troops.
|1912
|The world's first flying-boat airplane, designed by Glenn Curtiss, makes its maiden flight at Hammondsport.
|1917
|Germany is rebuked as the Entente officially rejects a proposal for peace talks and demands the return of occupied territories from Germany.
|1918
|In Washington, the House of Representatives passes legislation for women's suffrage.
|1920
|The Treaty of Versailles goes into effect.
|1923
|The United States withdraws its last troops from Germany.
|1940
|German planes attack 12 ships off the British coast; sinking 3 ships and killing 35 people.
|1941
|The Soviets and Germany agree on the East European borders and the exchange of industrial equipment.
|1946
|Chiang Kai-shek and the Yenan Communist forces halt fighting in China.
|1964
|Panama breaks ties with the U.S. and demands a revision of the canal treaty.
|1984
|The United States and the Vatican establish full diplomatic relations for the first time in 117 years.
|1985
|Sandinista Daniel Ortega becomes President of Nicaragua, vowing to continue the country's transformation to a socialist state with close ties to the USSR and Cuba.
|2007
|A general strike begins in Guinea; eventually, it will lead to the resignation of the country's president, Lansana Conte.
US decision on Jerusalem, Assad regime's attacks on civilians in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta made headlines in November December
Independence polls in Kurdish Regional Government, Catalonia region and Rohingya crisis made headlines
End of war in Columbia and Myanmar's military operations against Rohingya Muslims made headlines in July and August
Deadly terror attack in Manchester and political crisis in Arab Gulf dominated headlines in May/June 2017
Trump's travel ban, Syrian regime gas attack and Netherlands' blocking Turkish ministers to rally take spotlight
Ongoing Syrian civil war, displacement of myriad Rakhine Muslims, North Korean missile tests are among key events that made headlines the world over