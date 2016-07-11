Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:11, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
Economy
Update: 13:53, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey
World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey

Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Aided by fiscal and monetary policies that led to “a much stronger-than-expected rebound”, Turkey's economic growth projection for 2017 was revised up to 6.7 percent from 4 percent, the World Bank Group said Tuesday.

"The significant rebound in Turkey’s growth last year -- to 6.7 percent, from 3.2 percent in 2016 -- was supported by fiscal stimulus aimed at expediting recovery from the economic repercussions of the 2016 failed coup attempt," according to the bank’s Global Economic Prospects report.

Export growth also increased due to higher demand from the European Union (EU) and Turkey's currency depreciation in 2016, the World Bank said.

In addition, strong growth the working-age population supports a positive outlook for the country's potential growth.

The World Bank warned that rising disagreements among some countries with the EU could deter international investors and lead to an end to EU accession for Turkey.

"Growth in Turkey is projected to moderate to around 3.5 percent in 2018, as the impact of the 2017 fiscal measures fades," the report said.

The Word Bank expects Turkey's economy to expand 4 percent in 2019 and 2020.



Related Turkey world bank
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
World Bank projects near 7 economic growth in Turkey
World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey

Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history

Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week

BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia

From clampdowns to a warm embrace, regulators in Asia have taken very different approaches to dealing with the bitcoin phenomenon. Here are the developments in a few key markets
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana

Oil company announces sixth major discovery in offshore region partly claimed by Venezuela
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017

Sales drop by 2.8 percent, according to industry body
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 gains 0.58 percent; USD/TRY, EUR/TRY exchange rates go down
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session

BIST 100 slightly up 0.01 percent; currency exchange rates rise  
Borsa Istanbul down 1 25 pct at close
Borsa Istanbul down 1.25 pct at close

US dollar/Turkish lira rate rises to 3.76; euro/ lira rate stands at 4.53
Turkish manufacturing rises in December
Turkish manufacturing rises in December

Manufacturing operating conditions show strong numbers for 10th consecutive month
UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares
UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares

Ticket prices have risen by 3.4 percent across the UK in the biggest raise since last five years
Turkey records second-highest export volume
Turkey records second-highest export volume

Turkey's exports amounted to $157.1B in January-December 2017, according to Ministry of Customs and Trade  
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November

A total of 22.1M vehicles registered by the end of November 2017, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts 2018 with rise
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts 2018 with rise

BIST 100 up 0.35 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate falls to 3.78, euro-lira hovers around 4.54

News

Greece: 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists
Greece 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists

Online games set to help visually impaired
Online games set to help visually impaired

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan

Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile, paper, ceramics
Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile paper ceramics

Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor
Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor

Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib

World Bank likely to revise up Turkey's growth forecast
World Bank likely to revise up Turkey's growth forecast

World Bank chief urges investment for economic recovery
World Bank chief urges investment for economic recovery

N. Korea tension a threat to Asian growth: World Bank
N Korea tension a threat to Asian growth World Bank

Turkey signs $400M loan agreement with World Bank
Turkey signs 400M loan agreement with World Bank

World Bank, Amundi launch $2 bn green bond fund
World Bank Amundi launch 2 bn green bond fund

World Bank urges more investment for developing global electricity
World Bank urges more investment for developing global electricity






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 