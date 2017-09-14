Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish Foreign Ministry late Tuesday condemned the suicide blast in southwestern Balochistan province in Pakistan that left seven people dead and 15 others injured.
In a written statement issued, the ministry described the attack as "heinous".
“We learned with deep sorrow that an attack perpetrated in Quetta, capital of the Balochistan province of Pakistan, in the vicinity of the Provincial Assembly today killed and wounded Pakistani brothers and sisters, including security officers.
“We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded while conveying our condolences to the government and brotherly people of Pakistan,” it said.
A suspected suicide bomber detonated himself up near a police patrolling vehicle in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan, police said.
The suspected bomber, who acted alone, targeted a patrolling truck at busy Zargoon road- just 300 meters away from state assembly building-, provincial police chief, Moazzam jah Ansari told reporters.
The dead included five policemen, Ansari said adding that various injured had received life-threatening wounds.
The attack occurred hours after resignation of the provincial chief minister following a no-confidence move by the opposition
Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of several militant groups operating in Pakistan, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the suicide attack -- the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent past.
The large Baluchistan province, which is also considered to cover parts of neighboring Iran and Afghanistan, is strategically important because of the rich presence of copper, zinc and natural gas but it has been beset by violence for over six decades, with separatists claiming that it was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan at the end of British rule in 1947.
Outlawed militant groups like the TTP, and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi have mostly been involved in attacks on security forces in recent years.
The province, especially its capital Quetta, has also been facing a deadly wave of sectarian violence over the last one decade. Over 2,000 people -- mostly Shias -- have been killed in targeted attacks and suicide bombings in Quetta and other parts of the province in last 10 years.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizes Western countries for their biased attitudes
Binali Yildirim says new judicial reforms will be introduced
We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives, Turkish Foreign Ministry says of suicide attack that left 7 dead
Anti-narcotics squads also seize drugs, weapons in southwestern Denizli province
15 horses in special stables travel in plane from Chicago to Istanbul
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will finish securing its borders with Syria against terrorists
FM Cavusoglu says Syrian regime's striking opposition forces would harm political solution
Turkish army officers are among held suspects accused of being member of terror group
FETO suspects arrested in in the Aksaray, Denizli, Kocaeli, and Balikesir provinces include military lieutenant
Anti-terror teams mount simultaneous dawn raids in Adana province
We are receiving positive signals in EU-Turkish relations, says Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva
Defense Minister Canikli says army's training and recruitment mechanism are being redesigned after defeated coup
Suspect is said to be a senior member of terrorist group
At least four soldiers were injured back in December in a PKK terror attack near Turkish-Iranian border
19 soldiers, several former judges and prosecutors are among suspects