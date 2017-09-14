Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:10, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 14:31, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan

We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives, Turkish Foreign Ministry says of suicide attack that left 7 dead

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Foreign Ministry late Tuesday condemned the suicide blast in southwestern Balochistan province in Pakistan that left seven people dead and 15 others injured.

In a written statement issued, the ministry described the attack as "heinous".

“We learned with deep sorrow that an attack perpetrated in Quetta, capital of the Balochistan province of Pakistan, in the vicinity of the Provincial Assembly today killed and wounded Pakistani brothers and sisters, including security officers.

“We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded while conveying our condolences to the government and brotherly people of Pakistan,” it said.

A suspected suicide bomber detonated himself up near a police patrolling vehicle in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan, police said.

The suspected bomber, who acted alone, targeted a patrolling truck at busy Zargoon road- just 300 meters away from state assembly building-, provincial police chief, Moazzam jah Ansari told reporters.

The dead included five policemen, Ansari said adding that various injured had received life-threatening wounds.

The attack occurred hours after resignation of the provincial chief minister following a no-confidence move by the opposition

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a conglomerate of several militant groups operating in Pakistan, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the suicide attack -- the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent past.

The large Baluchistan province, which is also considered to cover parts of neighboring Iran and Afghanistan, is strategically important because of the rich presence of copper, zinc and natural gas but it has been beset by violence for over six decades, with separatists claiming that it was forcibly incorporated into Pakistan at the end of British rule in 1947.

Outlawed militant groups like the TTP, and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi have mostly been involved in attacks on security forces in recent years.

The province, especially its capital Quetta, has also been facing a deadly wave of sectarian violence over the last one decade. Over 2,000 people -- mostly Shias -- have been killed in targeted attacks and suicide bombings in Quetta and other parts of the province in last 10 years.



Related Turkey Pakistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
US verdict on Turkish banker politically motivated
US verdict on Turkish banker ‘politically motivated’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizes Western countries for their biased attitudes
Turkish PM Fight against FETO is struggle for justice
Turkish PM: Fight against FETO is struggle for justice

Binali Yildirim says new judicial reforms will be introduced
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan

We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives, Turkish Foreign Ministry says of suicide attack that left 7 dead
Turkish forces arrest 14 in anti-narcotic operations
Turkish forces arrest 14 in anti-narcotic operations

Anti-narcotics squads also seize drugs, weapons in southwestern Denizli province
Turkish Cargo carries horses from US to Turkey
Turkish Cargo carries horses from US to Turkey

15 horses in special stables travel in plane from Chicago to Istanbul
Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor
Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will finish securing its borders with Syria against terrorists
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib

FM Cavusoglu says Syrian regime's striking opposition forces would harm political solution
Turkey 109 FETO terrorist group suspects arrested
Turkey: 109 FETO terrorist group suspects arrested

Turkish army officers are among held suspects accused of being member of terror group
Turkey 9 FETO group suspects arrested
Turkey: 9 FETO group suspects arrested

FETO suspects arrested in in the Aksaray, Denizli, Kocaeli, and Balikesir provinces include military lieutenant
Turkey One suspect arrested in anti-drug raid
Turkey: One suspect arrested in anti-drug raid

Operation was conducted in southern Adana province
8 PKK suspects arrested in southern Turkey
8 PKK suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Anti-terror teams mount simultaneous dawn raids in Adana province
Bulgarian FM sees 'improvement' in Turkish-EU ties
Bulgarian FM sees 'improvement' in Turkish-EU ties

We are receiving positive signals in EU-Turkish relations, says Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva  
Turkish military to recruit over 9 700 officers in 2018
Turkish military to recruit over 9,700 officers in 2018

Defense Minister Canikli says army's training and recruitment mechanism are being redesigned after defeated coup
Turkish police arrest ISIL-linked Iraqi national
Turkish police arrest ISIL-linked Iraqi national

Suspect is said to be a senior member of terrorist group
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops
Turkish army doctor awarded for helping Iranian troops

At least four soldiers were injured back in December in a PKK terror attack near Turkish-Iranian border  
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 30 FETO suspects

19 soldiers, several former judges and prosecutors are among suspects

News

'US, Pakistan tensions undercut regional peace'
US Pakistan tensions undercut regional peace'

US may suspend $2B in security aid to Pakistan
US may suspend 2B in security aid to Pakistan

Afghan refugees in Pakistan reluctant to return home
Afghan refugees in Pakistan reluctant to return home

Turkish agency builds over 600 water wells in Pakistan
Turkish agency builds over 600 water wells in Pakistan

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet

Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Greece: 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists
Greece 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists

Online games set to help visually impaired
Online games set to help visually impaired

World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey
World Bank projects near 7 economic growth in Turkey

Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile, paper, ceramics
Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile paper ceramics

Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor
Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor

Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 