Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli forces rounded up 11 Palestinians in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military.
The individuals have been detained for “suspected involvement in terrorist activities”, the army claimed in a statement on Wednesday, without clarifying details.
According to official Palestinian statistics, some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including 62 women and 300 minors.
Twelve members of the Palestinian Legislative Council also remain in Israeli custody.
The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for "wanted" Palestinians
Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
