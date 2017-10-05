Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's stock exchange started the day down 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fall 210.50 points.
On Tuesday, the benchmark stock index dropped 1.10 percent or 1,281.70 to close at 115,022.81 points with a total trading volume of 6.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.67 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 3.7760 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Wednesday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.7610.
The euro/lira rate was also down to 4.5040 from Tuesday's close of 4.4870.
The price of Brent oil rose to $69.16 per barrel at 8.30 a.m. local time (0530GMT) Wednesday, compared to $67.83 at the previous close.
Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says
BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday
Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again
BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49
From clampdowns to a warm embrace, regulators in Asia have taken very different approaches to dealing with the bitcoin phenomenon. Here are the developments in a few key markets
Oil company announces sixth major discovery in offshore region partly claimed by Venezuela
BIST 100 slightly up 0.01 percent; currency exchange rates rise
US dollar/Turkish lira rate rises to 3.76; euro/ lira rate stands at 4.53
Manufacturing operating conditions show strong numbers for 10th consecutive month
Ticket prices have risen by 3.4 percent across the UK in the biggest raise since last five years
Turkey's exports amounted to $157.1B in January-December 2017, according to Ministry of Customs and Trade
A total of 22.1M vehicles registered by the end of November 2017, according to official data
BIST 100 up 0.35 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate falls to 3.78, euro-lira hovers around 4.54