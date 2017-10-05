Worldbulletin News

Borsa Istanbul down at opening session
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange started the day down 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fall 210.50 points.

On Tuesday, the benchmark stock index dropped 1.10 percent or 1,281.70 to close at 115,022.81 points with a total trading volume of 6.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.67 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 3.7760 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Wednesday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.7610.

The euro/lira rate was also down to 4.5040 from Tuesday's close of 4.4870.

The price of Brent oil rose to $69.16 per barrel at 8.30 a.m. local time (0530GMT) Wednesday, compared to $67.83 at the previous close.



