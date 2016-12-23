Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:11, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
Europe
15:33, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Russian 'werewolf' policeman on trial for 59 murders
Russian 'werewolf' policeman on trial for 59 murders

Mikhail Popkov, 53, appeared in court in the Siberian city of Irkutsk after confessing to 59 additional murders and one attempted killing between 1992 and 2010, Interfax news agency reported.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Russian ex-policeman convicted of killing 22 women went on trial Wednesday for a further 59 murders, in a case that could make him Russia's most prolific serial killer in recent history.

He is already serving a life sentence for raping and killing 22 women, and the attempted murder of two more.

Popkov killed his victims after offering the women rides late at night, sometimes in a police car, while he was off-duty around his hometown of Angarsk close to Irkutsk.

He has been nicknamed "the werewolf" and the "Angarsk maniac" by Russian media.

If convicted of 81 murders, he would exceed the total of notorious figures such as the "chessboard killer" Alexander Pichushkin, who killed 48, and Andrei Chikatilo, convicted of 52 Soviet-era murders.

Wednesday's first full hearing saw prosecutors read out the accusations against Popkov.

The hearing was closed to media to avoid making public details of his alleged sexual attacks on victims, Interfax news agency reported.

Popkov has called himself a "cleaner" who was purging his city of prostitutes, according to reports.

In an interview with Meduza news site in December, he said he used a hammer or axe to kill victims and after his first crime felt little fear of discovery.

He said he gave women lifts and targeted those who were drunk or living in a way he saw as immoral.

The crimes were committed during Popkov's career as a policeman and after he retired in 1998.

Popkov was only caught in 2012 after investigators re-examined the cases and carried out DNA testing of residents, focusing on those who drove a make of car whose tracks had been found at crime scenes.

Popkov later went with investigators to the crime scenes and showed them where the bodies were buried.

Investigator Yevgeny Karchevsky, who worked on the case, told Meduza: "His diagnosis is homicidal maniac, that is he has an uncontrollable desire to commit murders."

Popkov is seen as having a personality disorder but is judged to be sane and responsible for his crimes, the investigator said.

Victims included prostitutes and drug addicts but most were ordinary women with families, Karchevsky said.



Related russia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Colombia guerrillas end ceasefire
Colombia, guerrillas end ceasefire

Both sides voice desire for new agreement
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal

President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia Russia in
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia, Russia in 2019

Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba

'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says
ISIL destroyed 116 villages in Iraq s Kirkuk Governor
ISIL destroyed 116 villages in Iraq’s Kirkuk: Governor

Kirkuk governor says infrastructure of villages was decimated, residents cannot return
At least 13 dead in heavy California rain mudflows
At least 13 dead in heavy California rain, mudflows

Powerful storm lays waste to Montecito neighborhoods, sending mud and debris pouring across major transit routes
US judge blocks effort to end immigrant protections
US judge blocks effort to end immigrant protections

District Judge William Alsup calls Trump's decision 'arbitrary', 'capricious', and 'an abuse of discretion'
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine  
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction  
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
US supports territorial integrity of Syria
US supports territorial integrity of Syria

Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence

News

US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia, Russia in 2019
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia Russia in

Moldova court suspends pro-Russia president again
Moldova court suspends pro-Russia president again

2 Russian pilots killed in attack on Syria base
2 Russian pilots killed in attack on Syria base

Russia confirms helicopter crash in Syria killed 2
Russia confirms helicopter crash in Syria killed 2

World voices concern over Iran protests
World voices concern over Iran protests

Aina Gamzatova: The Muslim woman challenging Putin
Aina Gamzatova The Muslim woman challenging Putin






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 