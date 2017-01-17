Update: 15:46, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

Bahrain’s military court upholds 1st death penalty

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bahrain’s highest military appellate court on Wednesday upheld a death penalty for the first time since it was established seven years ago.

The Military Court of Cassation confirmed the verdict handed down against a soldier who had shot dead his friend and hid his body in January 2016, according to the local Al Ayam daily.

Verdicts by the court are final and cannot be appealed.

Last year, Bahraini authorities amended the constitution to allow the trial of civilians before military courts.

In December, a military court sentenced six people to death on charges of forming a “terrorist” cell and plotting to assassinate a military commander.