Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:11, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
Palestine
Update: 16:05, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel's front with the Gaza Strip will be the "hottest" in 2018, compared to its Syrian, Lebanese and West Bank fronts, according to Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee.

Adraee said the Israeli army this year would finalize the construction of a cement barrier around the blockaded Gaza Strip with the stated aim of stopping Hamas from digging cross-border tunnels into Israeli territory.

"The barrier [around Gaza] is similar to walls built on the Egyptian, Syrian and Jordanian borders," he said. "But the Gaza barrier also includes underground components [to disrupt cross-border tunnels]."

"There has been relative calm in recent days [on Israel’s southern border]," Adraee went on to say, adding: "Our policy now is to achieve a state of total calm vis-à-vis Gaza."

As to why he believed that Israel's front with Gaza would be the "hottest" this year, Adraee said: "The problem with the Gaza Strip in 2018 will be the humanitarian aspect; this worries us."

He went on to stress, however, that escalations were possible on all of Israel's borders with its neighbors.

Home to some two million Palestinians, the Gaza Strip continues to reel under a crippling blockade, first imposed by Israel -- in conjunction with Egypt -- when Hamas seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007.

Within the last decade, Israel has waged three major military campaigns against the Hamas-run Gaza Strip -- in 2008/9, 2012 and 2014 -- which left thousands of Palestinians, mostly civilians, dead.

"In the Middle East, a small tactical incident can trigger a larger crisis," Adraee said.

"We believe that any escalation -- on any front -- can be triggered by small tactical events," he said. "For this reason, we must always be prepared for any event that might lead to wider escalation."

"The army is always either at war or preparing for war," the spokesman added. "And preparing for war means training and equipping. We have bolstered our capabilities and readiness with the assessment that it is in Israel’s interest to maintain calm on all sides."

According to Adraee, the Israeli military sees "no real threat" from the Daesh terrorist group, which has recently suffered a string of defeats in Iraq and Syria after overrunning vast territories in both countries in 2014.

With regard to Lebanon's Hezbollah group, with which Israel fought a major conflict in 2006, Adraee said: "Despite the acquisition of advanced weapons from Iran, Hezbollah is currently preoccupied with the situation in Syria."

"Hezbollah has no interest in igniting the Lebanese front, while Syria has no interest in fighting a war [with Israel]," he went on to say, adding that the Iranian military presence in Syria would likely remain "for some time".

He also said the Palestinians were not interested in escalating the situation in the West Bank.

"With regard to the West Bank, no one is interested in seeing a return to the situation we saw there 10 years ago," he said, referring to the Second Intifada, a five-year Palestinian uprising that began in 2000.

Notably, on Tuesday evening, an Israeli settler was shot dead by unknown gunmen south of the West Bank city of Nablus. Hours later, Hamas' armed wing praised the attack.



Related Gaza Israel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Colombia guerrillas end ceasefire
Colombia, guerrillas end ceasefire

Both sides voice desire for new agreement
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal

President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia Russia in
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia, Russia in 2019

Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba

'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says
ISIL destroyed 116 villages in Iraq s Kirkuk Governor
ISIL destroyed 116 villages in Iraq’s Kirkuk: Governor

Kirkuk governor says infrastructure of villages was decimated, residents cannot return
At least 13 dead in heavy California rain mudflows
At least 13 dead in heavy California rain, mudflows

Powerful storm lays waste to Montecito neighborhoods, sending mud and debris pouring across major transit routes
US judge blocks effort to end immigrant protections
US judge blocks effort to end immigrant protections

District Judge William Alsup calls Trump's decision 'arbitrary', 'capricious', and 'an abuse of discretion'
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine  
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction  
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
US supports territorial integrity of Syria
US supports territorial integrity of Syria

Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence

News

Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids

Israeli parliament passes law limiting Sabbath trade
Israeli parliament passes law limiting Sabbath trade

Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids

Israel arrests 2 Arab girls for ISIL links
Israel arrests 2 Arab girls for ISIL links

Israel bans 20 NGOs from entry for boycott support
Israel bans 20 NGOs from entry for boycott support

Israel detains over 3,600 Palestinians in 2017
Israel detains over 3 600 Palestinians in 2017

Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel

Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clashes
Gazan dies of wounds from Israel border clashes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 