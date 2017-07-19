Turkish PM: Fight against FETO is struggle for justice

World Bulletin / News Desk
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Wednesday that Turkey's fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt, is crucial for the revival of trust in its judiciary.
Speaking at the Justice Council at the Bestepe Culture and Congress Center in Ankara, Turkish PM said: “The fight against FETO is Turkey's fight for independence, its future as well as the judicial system’s struggle for trust in justice.”
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Yildirim said some circles, without elaborating, have damaged the judicial system by trying to use it as a tool to farther its interests, rather than secure justice.
He added that the ongoing trials against FETO suspects would conclude till the end of this year.
