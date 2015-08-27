Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:11, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
Science&Technology
Update: 16:37, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Online games set to help visually impaired
Online games set to help visually impaired

Computer scholars develop games letting impaired people improve their sight through online games

World Bulletin / News Desk

Scholars at a university in Turkey’s capital have developed an online game to help sight-impaired people improve their vision.

Computer experts developed the game, called "Gozcu" or Spotter, to allow visually impaired people to make eye movements to improve their sight, Kursat Cagiltay, a computer professor at Middle East Technical University (METU/ODTU), told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

"The user is able to make eye exercises with different games in categories such as focusing, jumping, following, and central and peripheral vision," Cagiltay said.

In the games, the user can burst balloons or move a ball towards a goal by focusing with their eyes.

"So this enables users to look at a spot and focus for quite a while, and it’s clear if they’re looking there on purpose or not," he explained.

The 24/7 availability of the online platform encourages users to do the exercises whenever they want.

"The system doesn't need a tutor for exercises, as they can be done at home," Cagiltay said.

If a user's vision gets better, the games adjust to get harder, plus the system can report back to the doctor how well the user does, he added.

Cagiltay said they founded a company called Eyesoft at METU’s Teknokent, the university's technology development zone, dedicated to helping the sight impaired, and the system is now in trials and should be available in mid-2018.



Related Turkey Game
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Science&Technology News
Online games set to help visually impaired
Online games set to help visually impaired

Computer scholars develop games letting impaired people improve their sight through online games
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era
Turkish scientists to crack DNA code from Neolithic era

Project 'Neogene' to study DNA samples from Turkey's Anatolian region
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

The "growing societal unease" over the intensive use of smartphones by children is "at some point is likely to impact even Apple", they warned. 
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak
How Facebook could stop a disease outbreak

Such people would be "central" in their social networks, and thus likelier to spread disease-causing germs from one group to another.
The most important smartphones of 2017
The most important smartphones of 2017

From wallet-busters to wallet-friendly.
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market
Turkish tachograph poised for ripe EU-based market

Aselsan device for monitoring vehicles' speed and distance expected to avoid outflow of almost €1 billion ($1.17 billion)
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Google Maps lists Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Social media users call out company for echoing Trump policy
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

Beijing Automotive Group Co (BAIC) chairman Xu Heyi said over the weekend the company will phase out sales of conventional cars in Beijing by 2020 and nationwide by 2025, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
Apple acquires music app Shazam
Apple acquires music app Shazam

Shazam, which identifies songs from short excerpts, likely to be rolled into Apple’s mobile device software
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023
Turkey's national combat jet TF-X to fly by 2023

Turkish defense minister in London says 'there will be no delay'
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open
Gaza tech start-ups hope to reach world if borders open

Local tech start-ups in Gaza Strip must work around Israeli blockade; open borders could boost their opportunities
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'
UN to host first talks on use of 'killer robots'

Activists and tech leaders including Tesla's Elon Musk have called on the UN to ban fully-automated weapons systems that could revolutionise warfare while putting civilians at heightened risk. 
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users
Twitter rolls out 280-character tweets to most users

Tweet capacity doubled in almost all supported languages
Turkey opens its first humanoid robotics factory
Turkey opens its first humanoid robotics factory

AkinSoft company starts mass production of human-robots named 'Ada GH5'
Apple briefly worth more than 900B
Apple briefly worth more than $900B

iPhone-maker on track to be first $1 trillion company in US
Scientists discover new orangutan species in Indonesia
Scientists discover new orangutan species in Indonesia

Tapanuli Orangutan is latest discovery of great ape species since nearly a century

News

Greece: 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists
Greece 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists

Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan

World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey
World Bank projects near 7 economic growth in Turkey

Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile, paper, ceramics
Turkey to launch ecolabel for textile paper ceramics

Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor
Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor

Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 