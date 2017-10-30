Worldbulletin News

US verdict on Turkish banker ‘politically motivated’
US verdict on Turkish banker ‘politically motivated’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizes Western countries for their biased attitudes

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday dubbed the U.S. court conviction of a former Turkish banker as “politically motivated”.

Speaking at the "Justice Council" in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “They [U.S.] had no respect for law and legislation.

“They attempt to challenge Turkey through political decisions. Sorry but I have no respect for these kinds of decisions.”

Last Wednesday, a New York jury found Hakan Atilla, a former deputy CEO of Turkey's public lender Halkbank, guilty on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud -- including alleged Iran sanctions violations -- but acquitted him of a money laundering charge.

Turkey has criticized the conviction as a political conspiracy lacking any real evidence and pushed by members and sympathizers of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, as well as having a large network of influence and intimidation abroad.

Erdogan pointed to the Western countries’ biased decisions and said they remained silent in the face of July 15 defeated coup attempt.

“However, whenever Turkish judiciary rules against the people who share their ideology, they immediately attempt to question it.

“Those who attempted coup in my country are coming to your country, but you try to protect them instead of handing them over to Turkey.”

The president noted Turkey extradited 12 people, who Western countries described as terrorists and requested their extradition.



