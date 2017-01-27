Worldbulletin News

Today's News
21:11, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
Europe
Update: 17:47, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

Greece: 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists
Greece: 'Strong' signs Turkish ex-soldiers putschists

Greek minister says evidence suggests eight fugitive former soldiers were likely linked to 2016 defeated coup attempt

World Bulletin / News Desk

Greece's migration minister on Wednesday said there were "strong signs" that the eight Turkish ex-soldiers, who applied for asylum in Greece in the aftermath of the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, were involved in the coup attempt.

Ioannis Mouzalas' remarks came during a program aired on Greek TV channel Skai.

Earlier this week, a Greek court suspended a grant of asylum given to one of the soldiers, saying it would make a final decision on the fugitive on Feb. 15.

Suleyman Ozkaynakci -- who co-piloted a helicopter out of Turkey with seven other soldiers aboard on July 16, 2016, the morning after the coup attempt -- had been granted asylum in late December by an independent committee.

Mouzalas said that the Greek government had appealed against the committee's decision in order to ensure that coup plotters were not given the right to asylum.

"As a state governed by the rule of law, we appealed against this decision," the Greek minister said, noting that they had not objected to the "previous 1,500 rulings".

"What is the difference? [In this case] There are strong findings that these people were coup plotters," Mouzalas added.

Noting that the Greek government was following a specific legal procedure in the case of the fugitive ex-soldiers, Mouzalas said that the Greek courts would have the final say on the matter.



