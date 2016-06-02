Turkey: 7 suspects remanded over ISIL links

World Bulletin / News Desk

Seven suspected ISIL terrorists, who were detained late December, were remanded in custody on Thursday, security officials said.

According to a statement from the police department of Van -- an eastern province in Turkey -- the suspects were among 23 people who had been arrested on Dec.28 in simultaneous operations.

The operations had been conducted in Van and southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin, targeting those believed to be linked to the conflict zones in Syria and Iraq.

Sixteen others were released under judicial control, the statement added.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL attacks in Turkey so far, where the terrorist organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombs, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.