21:04, 11 January 2018 Thursday
10:44, 11 January 2018 Thursday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
BIST 100 rises 0.65 percent to open at 114,329.36 points on Thursday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange opened on Thursday up 0.65 percent at 114,329.36 points.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 rose 739.90 points from Wednesday’s close of 113,589.45 points.

The banking and holding sector indices increased by 0.83 percent and 0.47 percent, respectively.  

All sector indices started the day with a rise while the basic metal sector index was the best performer, marking an increase of 1.14 percent. 

The U.S. dollar decreased to 3.7890 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 3.7930.

The euro-lira rate increased to 4.5320 from Wednesday’s close at 4.5520.

The price of Brent oil stood at $69.11 per barrel as of 10.20 a.m. local time (0720GMT) Thursday, compared with $69.20 in the previous close.



