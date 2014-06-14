Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:05, 11 January 2018 Thursday
Latin America
11:26, 11 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN

ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Juan Manuel Santos ordered the immediate return of the head of his peace delegation from Ecuador on Wednesday after rebel fighters launched several attacks hours after a cease-fire had ended.

The commander in chief of the National Liberation Army (ELN), Pablo Beltránm said,“The incidents which occurred today in Eastern Colombia, took place in the midst of the complex situation of conflict from which the country suffers; but in spite of them, we should not stray the course of the conversations, to reach a political exit to the conflict.” 

The attacks in the early hours Wednesday in the regions of Boyaca, Casanare and Arauca damaged sections of an oil pipeline and injured two naval cadets. 

“The national government deplores the ELN’s decision to renew their terrorist attacks against the civilian population, the armed forces and infrastructure,” Santos told reporters. “The government has always been willing to prolong the ceasefire with this organization and to negotiate a new one.”

He vowed to respond with military force to provocations. “Our armed forces have been given the order to act swiftly to respond to this aggression and protect life and the honor of all Colombia, as is their constitutional duty,” Santos said. 

UN chief Antonio Gutteres will go to Colombia this weekend in an attempt to prop up the peace efforts in meetings with Santos and other government officials.

 

The cease-fire between the government and the ELN had been in place for 101 days but expired at midnight Tuesday with both sides voicing a desire to negotiate a further truce.

The ELN that was formed in 1964 is Colombia’s remaining guerrilla group with less than 2,000 combatants after the larger Revolutionary Armed Forced of Colombia, or FARC, signed a peace agreement in Nov. 2016.

A fifth round of peace talks with the ELN was planned to begin Wednesday in Ecuador, but with the withdrawal of Colombia’s lead negotiator the future of any talks is in doubt.

Santos, whose presidency has been defined by working for peace, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2016, has months remaining in office before presidential elections later this year and his exit from office.

The ELN and the government have accused each other of violating the truce and the rebels claim government military operations continue in regions where they have camps.



Related Colombia Juan Manuel Santos
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue

Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
US envoy Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue
US envoy: Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue

This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands

5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed

Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord

US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN

ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder

Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists

State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides

Rescuers searching for 17 other missing individuals
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
Colombia guerrillas end ceasefire
Colombia, guerrillas end ceasefire

Both sides voice desire for new agreement
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal

President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia Russia in
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia, Russia in 2019

Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba

'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says

News

Colombia, guerrillas end ceasefire
Colombia guerrillas end ceasefire

Turkey seeks closer defense ties to Colombia
Turkey seeks closer defense ties to Colombia

Venezuelan former mayor Ledezma flees to Colombia
Venezuelan former mayor Ledezma flees to Colombia

EU removes Colombia’s FARC from terrorist groups list
EU removes Colombia s FARC from terrorist groups list

Colombia to bomb FARC dissident groups
Colombia to bomb FARC dissident groups

UN approves resolution to verify Colombia cease-fire
UN approves resolution to verify Colombia cease-fire

Colombia's Santos asks Trump to support peace process
Colombia's Santos asks Trump to support peace process

Nobel Peace Laureates denounce Trump 'hate' speech
Nobel Peace Laureates denounce Trump 'hate' speech

Colombia's Santos begins state visit to Britain
Colombia's Santos begins state visit to Britain

Colombia postpones ELN talks over hostage dispute
Colombia postpones ELN talks over hostage dispute

Colombia's Santos to donate Nobel prize money
Colombia's Santos to donate Nobel prize money

Colombian president wins Nobel Prize for peace efforts
Colombian president wins Nobel Prize for peace efforts






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 