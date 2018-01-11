Turkish religious leader starts four-day visit to US

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the first of his four-day U.S. visit, Ali Erbas met with Turkey's Ambassador to Washington, Serdar Kilic, at the ambassador’s residence.
Erbas, in a brief statement, gave information about his schedule, stating that he will have an exchange of ideas with both the Turkish community representatives and the leaders of the American Muslim community.
Following a meeting with Ambassador Kilic, Erbas also visited the Islamic Cultural Center in Georgetown University. He inspected the center, which has been renovating under the auspices of the Directorate of Religious Affairs.
It was reported that the center, which will allow a large number of Muslim students to pray at the same time and to organize different cultural events, will be completed and put into service as soon as possible.
Erbas, who will come together with representatives and opinion leaders of different religions on Thursday, is expected to give the Friday sermon at the Diyanet Center of America (DCA) in Maryland.
The center, opened in late 2015 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is run by Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs.
It is Erbas’ first visit to the U.S. as the President of Religious Affairs and he is accompanied by his wife, Seher Erbas and a delegation from religious affairs.
After the program's end at the DCA, Erbas will leave for New York.
Turkish president calls out ‘inadequate policies’ of US in region
Security forces spot Syrian nationals crossing the border into Turkey
Turkiye Diyanet Foundation also provides Syrian refugees fleeing violence in Hama with winter clothing, blankets
Among rescued people are 13 Afghans, 8 Syrians, 6 Sierra Leoneans, 6 Angolans, 3 Eritreans, 2 Malians
Ahmet Demircan urges parents to rethink opposition to polio, diphtheria and tetanus shots
Among convicts are former colonel, police officer, doctor, teacher
Directorate of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas on Friday will give sermon at Turkish mosque in Maryland
Mevlut Cavusoglu calls Syrian war worst humanitarian crisis since WWII in op-ed for Newsweek magazine
Suspects had been arrested on Dec.28 in simultaneous operations
We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives, Turkish Foreign Ministry says of suicide attack that left 7 dead
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizes Western countries for their biased attitudes
Binali Yildirim says new judicial reforms will be introduced
Anti-narcotics squads also seize drugs, weapons in southwestern Denizli province
15 horses in special stables travel in plane from Chicago to Istanbul
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will finish securing its borders with Syria against terrorists
FM Cavusoglu says Syrian regime's striking opposition forces would harm political solution