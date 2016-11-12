40 civilians 'killed' in Syria's E. Ghouta in two days

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, 161 civilians also lost their lives over the last two weeks, the agency said.
Home to some 400,000 inhabitants, Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, has remained under a crippling siege by the Bashar Assad regime since late 2012.
It falls within a network of de-escalation zones -- endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran -- in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.
