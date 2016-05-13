US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, Brent crude, considered the international benchmark, was trading at $68.82 per barrel at the close of markets while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended at $62.96 per barrel.
The price upturn began in June last year, and now prices are nearing levels from late 2014. On Nov. 28, 2014, the day after Thanksgiving, Brent crude was trading at $70.15 per barrel and WTI closed at $66.15.
Prices have fallen for three years straight since then because of a meeting between oil-producing nations on Thanksgiving where Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil exporter, said it would not curb output to balance out an international glut.
The current surge in prices is linked to a decision in November 2016 where Saudi Arabia and the 13 other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) finally agreed to curb output.
The increased crude prices are already having an impact at gas stations across the U.S. According to travel analyst group AAA, the $2.49 per gallon average U.S. gas price on New Year’s Day of 2018 was the most expensive price for that date since 2014. GasBuddy also released a forecast for 2018 last week that predicted gas prices will be at their highest levels since 2014.
Goldman Sachs said Wednesday it believed OPEC would try to talk down crude oil prices if Brent tops $70 a barrel.
“OPEC members do not want to see that,” Jeff Currie, Goldman Sachs’ chief of commodities research, said in a television interview with Bloomberg.
“In general, we’ll probably see more noise and rhetoric if prices trade above $70 a barrel in the coming days to push this market back down to lower levels.”
Food Price Index gains 8.2 percent year-on-year in 2017, reaching highest annual average since 2014
Gas prices also rising in US, forecast to hit highest levels since 2014
BIST 100 rises 0.65 percent to open at 114,329.36 points on Thursday
‘We think the recovery is firm and the momentum is there says World Bank Development Prospects Group Director
Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says
BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday
Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again
BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49
From clampdowns to a warm embrace, regulators in Asia have taken very different approaches to dealing with the bitcoin phenomenon. Here are the developments in a few key markets
Oil company announces sixth major discovery in offshore region partly claimed by Venezuela
BIST 100 slightly up 0.01 percent; currency exchange rates rise
US dollar/Turkish lira rate rises to 3.76; euro/ lira rate stands at 4.53
Manufacturing operating conditions show strong numbers for 10th consecutive month