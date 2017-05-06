Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two officials, who made the remarks on condition of anonymity, said the government felt that chances of Trump’s pullout were now above 50 percent.
As word of the news spread, the Canadian dollar fell 0.8 percent to CAN$1.2567, its lowest level of the year. The Mexican peso also lost value.
Canada’s two-year government bonds also took a hit, dropping seven basis points to 1.73 percent.
The concern about Trump’s withdrawal from the free trade deal comes as the three signatories – the U.S., Canada and Mexico – are renegotiating the terms of NAFTA, which was signed into law by former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1993.
But trade disputes have broken out between Canada and the U.S., the most recent involving U.S. imposed duties against Canadian newsprint imports Wednesday.
It was also announced Wednesday that Canada had filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), claiming the U.S. had committed nearly 200 violations of global trade rules.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the WTO filing “could only lower U.S. confidence that Canada is committed to mutually beneficial trade”.
Any of the three countries can pull out of NAFTA if they give six months’ notice, but the agreement remains in effect.
Any of them can also rescind the withdrawal during that time period.
The sixth round of NAFTA negotiations are slated to begin Jan. 23 in Montreal.
Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says