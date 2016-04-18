Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Palestinian youth who was detained in 2016 for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank was released Wednesday.

Having been detained for 18 months at Hasharon Prison in northern Israel, Jamal Gabha, 17, demanded that the international community pressure Israel to stop human rights violations from being committed against Palestinian women detainees.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Prisoners' Affairs, more than 6,500 Palestinians -- including 60 women and 350 children -- continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel.