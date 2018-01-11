Algeria issues first statement in Amazigh language

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Amazighi version of a statement in Arabic was about starting registration for the next Hajj pilgrimage.
The statement came after the Amazigh language became the second official language of Algeria after Arabic in accordance with a constitutional amendment held in early 2016.
Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika declared the Amazigh New Year's Day as a national and official holiday throughout the country during a Cabinet meeting held on Dec. 27.
Bouteflika called on his government to "spare no effort to generalize the teaching and use of the Amazigh language in accordance with the essence of the constitution" and decided to establish an Amazigh language academy to educate students.
Secretary General of the Amazigh province Sami Hashemi Assad also recently said several ministries in Algeria will soon begin issuing documents in Amazigh language.
In recent weeks, the provinces of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, as well as part of the province of Bouira, east of Algiers -- Amazigh majority areas -- have seen protests calling for the promotion of Amazigh language in educational institutions.
Amazigh is the main language used in daily life of the people of the Kabylie region of Algeria, which includes several provinces east of the capital.
Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says