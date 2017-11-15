Worldbulletin News

Today's News
21:05, 11 January 2018 Thursday
Middle East
Update: 14:27, 11 January 2018 Thursday

Iran shaken by second earthquake within hours
5.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Iran's Kermanshah province only hours after earlier quake shakes country's south

World Bulletin / News Desk

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale shook Iran’s western Kermanshah province on Thursday near the border with Iraq -- the second quake to hit the region within hours.

Tehran University's seismology center put the second quake's epicenter at about 8 kilometers (4 miles) under Kermanshah's city of Sumar.

The earthquake was felt as far away as Iraqi capital Baghdad and other parts of Iraq, including the northern Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Diyala and Babil provinces.

No casualties or material damage have yet been reported in either country.

Earlier Thursday, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Iran's southern Kerman province, the epicenter of which was reportedly in the city of Hojedk.



