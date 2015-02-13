Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:05, 11 January 2018 Thursday
Turkey
Update: 14:40, 11 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey's health minister stresses value of vaccination
Turkey's health minister stresses value of vaccination

Ahmet Demircan urges parents to rethink opposition to polio, diphtheria and tetanus shots

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Health Minister Ahmet Demircan on Thursday highlighted the importance of vaccination for children to protect them from diseases.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency Editors' Desk, Demircan requested parents refusing vaccinations due to concerns that they have high levels of aluminium to reconsider their decision.

"The vaccines contain aluminium but within the limitation set by the World Health Organization (WHO)," he said.

"We are monitoring side effects of the vaccines along with WHO," he added.

The minister said a person who had been administered all of their vaccines carried 4.25 milligrams of aluminium on an average -- the same amount which can be found in drinking water and stomachache pills.

Demircan also warned families against refusing the polio vaccine. "An unvaccinated child poses threat not only to himself or herself but to the entire community."

He said Turkey had not reported a polio case in 19 years.

"It is exceptional," Demircan said. "Turkey is one of the leading countries to implement polio vaccination as a health policy."

Demircan said Turkey had reported only one diphtheria case since 2004.

"Only one person died because of diphtheria and he was not vaccinated," the minister said. "In 2016, 22 people died because of refusing to get tetanus shots. They all rejected it."

Demircan said the government was also closely monitoring the mosquito-borne Zika virus. Although its symptoms are relatively mild, health officials are alarmed by the disease because it is linked to devastating birth defects.



Related Turkey health
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan No one can establish new state in north Syria
Erdogan: No one can establish new state in north Syria

Turkish president calls out ‘inadequate policies’ of US in region
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey

Security forces spot Syrian nationals crossing the border into Turkey
Turkey s Diyanet sets up 1 000 tents for Syrians
Turkey’s Diyanet sets up 1,000 tents for Syrians

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation also provides Syrian refugees fleeing violence in Hama with winter clothing, blankets
Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean
Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean

Among rescued people are 13 Afghans, 8 Syrians, 6 Sierra Leoneans, 6 Angolans, 3 Eritreans, 2 Malians
Turkey's health minister stresses value of vaccination
Turkey's health minister stresses value of vaccination

Ahmet Demircan urges parents to rethink opposition to polio, diphtheria and tetanus shots
Turkish courts jail 12 people for FETO links
Turkish courts jail 12 people for FETO links

Among convicts are former colonel, police officer, doctor, teacher
Turkish religious leader starts four-day visit to US
Turkish religious leader starts four-day visit to US

Directorate of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas on Friday will give sermon at Turkish mosque in Maryland
Turkish FM warns against giving free hand to terrorists
Turkish FM warns against giving free hand to terrorists

Mevlut Cavusoglu calls Syrian war worst humanitarian crisis since WWII in op-ed for Newsweek magazine
Turkey 7 suspects remanded over ISIL links
Turkey: 7 suspects remanded over ISIL links

Suspects had been arrested on Dec.28 in simultaneous operations
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan

We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives, Turkish Foreign Ministry says of suicide attack that left 7 dead
US verdict on Turkish banker politically motivated
US verdict on Turkish banker ‘politically motivated’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizes Western countries for their biased attitudes
Turkish PM Fight against FETO is struggle for justice
Turkish PM: Fight against FETO is struggle for justice

Binali Yildirim says new judicial reforms will be introduced
Turkish forces arrest 14 in anti-narcotic operations
Turkish forces arrest 14 in anti-narcotic operations

Anti-narcotics squads also seize drugs, weapons in southwestern Denizli province
Turkish Cargo carries horses from US to Turkey
Turkish Cargo carries horses from US to Turkey

15 horses in special stables travel in plane from Chicago to Istanbul
Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor
Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will finish securing its borders with Syria against terrorists
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib

FM Cavusoglu says Syrian regime's striking opposition forces would harm political solution

News

Madagascar: More than 40 killed in plague outbreak
Madagascar More than 40 killed in plague outbreak

Nigeria confirms monkeypox outbreak
Nigeria confirms monkeypox outbreak

Over 60 dead in ‘mysterious disease’ outbreak
Over 60 dead in mysterious disease outbreak

'Mental health crisis' hits Marawi evacuees, data shows
Mental health crisis' hits Marawi evacuees data shows

Injectable AIDS drug may work 'as well' as pills: study
Injectable AIDS drug may work 'as well' as pills study

Study shows health improving globally, but progress is patchy
Study shows health improving globally but progress is patchy

Austria seeks to normalize ties with Turkey
Austria seeks to normalize ties with Turkey

Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue

Erdogan: No one can establish new state in north Syria
Erdogan No one can establish new state in north Syria

27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey

Turkey’s Diyanet sets up 1,000 tents for Syrians
Turkey s Diyanet sets up 1 000 tents for Syrians

S.Korean Embassy in Turkey steps in to help war veteran
S Korean Embassy in Turkey steps in to help war






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 