Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:04, 11 January 2018 Thursday
Turkey
Update: 14:50, 11 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean
Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean

Among rescued people are 13 Afghans, 8 Syrians, 6 Sierra Leoneans, 6 Angolans, 3 Eritreans, 2 Malians

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Coast Guard on Thursday rescued 41 undocumented migrants when an inflatable boat carrying them was at risk of drowning in the Aegean Sea near Foca district of Izmir.

In a statement, the Turkish Coast Guard said the migrants included women and children, who were trying to reach Greek Islands using an illegal route.

A coast guard helicopter was also used to help a migrant who had fallen into the sea.

The others were transferred to safety in boats, the statement said.

Among the rescued people were 13 Afghans, eight Syrians, six Sierra Leoneans, six Angolans, three Eritreans, two Malians, an Iraqi, a Somali and a Comorian.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands of people have made the short but perilous journey across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe.

Many have died at sea as a number of boats carrying refugees sank. The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued thousands.

In March 2016, Turkey and the EU signed a deal which aimed to discourage irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions of some 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Since then, the number of refugees held while trying to cross the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece has fallen by 85 percent, according to the Turkish Coast Guard.



Related Turkey aegean
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan No one can establish new state in north Syria
Erdogan: No one can establish new state in north Syria

Turkish president calls out ‘inadequate policies’ of US in region
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey

Security forces spot Syrian nationals crossing the border into Turkey
Turkey s Diyanet sets up 1 000 tents for Syrians
Turkey’s Diyanet sets up 1,000 tents for Syrians

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation also provides Syrian refugees fleeing violence in Hama with winter clothing, blankets
Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean
Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean

Among rescued people are 13 Afghans, 8 Syrians, 6 Sierra Leoneans, 6 Angolans, 3 Eritreans, 2 Malians
Turkey's health minister stresses value of vaccination
Turkey's health minister stresses value of vaccination

Ahmet Demircan urges parents to rethink opposition to polio, diphtheria and tetanus shots
Turkish courts jail 12 people for FETO links
Turkish courts jail 12 people for FETO links

Among convicts are former colonel, police officer, doctor, teacher
Turkish religious leader starts four-day visit to US
Turkish religious leader starts four-day visit to US

Directorate of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas on Friday will give sermon at Turkish mosque in Maryland
Turkish FM warns against giving free hand to terrorists
Turkish FM warns against giving free hand to terrorists

Mevlut Cavusoglu calls Syrian war worst humanitarian crisis since WWII in op-ed for Newsweek magazine
Turkey 7 suspects remanded over ISIL links
Turkey: 7 suspects remanded over ISIL links

Suspects had been arrested on Dec.28 in simultaneous operations
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous' terror attack in Pakistan

We wish Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives, Turkish Foreign Ministry says of suicide attack that left 7 dead
US verdict on Turkish banker politically motivated
US verdict on Turkish banker ‘politically motivated’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizes Western countries for their biased attitudes
Turkish PM Fight against FETO is struggle for justice
Turkish PM: Fight against FETO is struggle for justice

Binali Yildirim says new judicial reforms will be introduced
Turkish forces arrest 14 in anti-narcotic operations
Turkish forces arrest 14 in anti-narcotic operations

Anti-narcotics squads also seize drugs, weapons in southwestern Denizli province
Turkish Cargo carries horses from US to Turkey
Turkish Cargo carries horses from US to Turkey

15 horses in special stables travel in plane from Chicago to Istanbul
Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor
Turkey will block PKK's Syrian terror corridor

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey will finish securing its borders with Syria against terrorists
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib
Turkish FM warns against escalation in Idlib

FM Cavusoglu says Syrian regime's striking opposition forces would harm political solution

News

55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

Aegean quake damaged 32 buildings in Bodrum: Turkish PM
Aegean quake damaged 32 buildings in Bodrum Turkish PM

Huge drop in migrant numbers taking Aegean route
Huge drop in migrant numbers taking Aegean route

Turkey records huge drop in Aegean arrivals to Greece
Turkey records huge drop in Aegean arrivals to Greece

Oct. sees fewer refugees traveling to Greece via Aegean
Oct sees fewer refugees traveling to Greece via Aegean

30 migrants rescued overnight from boat in Aegean
30 migrants rescued overnight from boat in Aegean

Austria seeks to normalize ties with Turkey
Austria seeks to normalize ties with Turkey

Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue

Erdogan: No one can establish new state in north Syria
Erdogan No one can establish new state in north Syria

27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey

Turkey’s Diyanet sets up 1,000 tents for Syrians
Turkey s Diyanet sets up 1 000 tents for Syrians

S.Korean Embassy in Turkey steps in to help war veteran
S Korean Embassy in Turkey steps in to help war






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 