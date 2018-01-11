Worldbulletin News

S.Korean Embassy in Turkey steps in to help war veteran
Turkish Korean War veteran's search for young girl he cared for in Korea 65 years ago has captured embassy's attention

World Bulletin / News Desk

The South Korean Embassy in capital Ankara has decided to step into action after AA’s recent story about Mehmet Karamustafaoglu, a Turkish Korean War veteran looking for a young Korean girl he befriended and cared for during the 1950-1953 war.

Ninety-year-old Karamustafaoglu said on Thursday that the embassy had requested the Turkish War Veterans Association to send all related documents to them, a move which gave him renewed hope about finding his little "Ayce" who should be around 70 now.

A father of three grown-up children himself, Karamustafaoglu has long looked for Ayce. When he was invited to Korea as part of a sister cities project in 2004, he thought he had finally found a chance to find Ayce, but failed to do so.

According to the war vet, the Korean officials told him they could not possibly find Ayce as she might have gone to Australia as an asylum-seeker after the war.

Later, after giving a photo of Ayce to Korean newspapers, Karamustafaoglu saw Ayla in theaters, a film based on the true and touching story of a close bond between another Turkish war veteran and a Korean girl. The movie was released late October last year and soon became a hit.

"Korean officials and I did everything to find her, but it was in vain," he said, adding the embassy's move had renewed his hopes.

"If they can find Ayce, I’m ready to do everything to bring her to Turkey," Karamustafaoglu said, recalling how he took her to hospital when she was sick.

"She was a really clever girl. I bought her new dresses when I went to Japan. I remember she liked them all," he said.

Karamustafaoglu said he would also cover all expenses if she were found.

"I think she will remember me because she cried a lot when I had to return to Turkey. She had nobody there. We searched a lot. She literally had nobody there.”



