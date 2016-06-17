Update: 15:49, 11 January 2018 Thursday

27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 27 undocumented migrants have been held in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hatay, security forces said Thursday.

They spotted a group of people who crossed into Turkey from Syria during a routine check near the border.

The migrants, all Syrian nationals, have been transferred to the migration management authorities.