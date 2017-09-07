Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:05, 11 January 2018 Thursday
Economy
Update: 16:43, 11 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Global food prices went up in 2017: UN body
Global food prices went up in 2017: UN body

Food Price Index gains 8.2 percent year-on-year in 2017, reaching highest annual average since 2014

World Bulletin / News Desk

Global food prices rose by 8.2 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on Thursday.

"...the FAO Food Price Index averaged 174.6 points in 2017, up 8.2 percent from 2016 and reaching the highest annual average since 2014," the organization said in a statement.

The FAO Food Price Index is a trade-weighted index that tracks international market prices of five major food commodity groups.

All sub-indexes except the sugar price index were higher in 2017, according to FAO.

The dairy price index saw the sharpest annual increase with 31.5 percent while meat prices rose by 9 percent last year, compared to 2016.

The vegetable oil and cereal prices were also up by 3 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

"Sugar prices were 11.2 percent lower, on average in 2017 than in 2016, due largely to a bumper harvest in Brazil, the world's leading producer," FAO said.

In December, global food prices dropped 3.3 percent compared to November 2017 due to a sharp decrease in vegetable oils and dairy products prices.

"The index, a measure of the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities, stood at 169.8 points in December 2017, down 3.3 percent from November," FAO added.



Related economy agriculture
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Global food prices went up in 2017 UN body
Global food prices went up in 2017: UN body

Food Price Index gains 8.2 percent year-on-year in 2017, reaching highest annual average since 2014
US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high
US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high

Gas prices also rising in US, forecast to hit highest levels since 2014
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.65 percent to open at 114,329.36 points on Thursday
Global economy should do well until 2020 World Bank
Global economy should do well until 2020: World Bank

‘We think the recovery is firm and the momentum is there says World Bank Development Prospects Group Director
World Bank projects near 7 economic growth in Turkey
World Bank projects near 7% economic growth in Turkey

Fiscal, monetary policies pushed economy 'to a much stronger-than-expected rebound in growth,' bank says
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session
Borsa Istanbul down at opening session

BIST 100 drops 0.18 percent to open at 114,812.31 points on Wednesday
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes richest man in history

Amazon founder’s fortune grew to $105.1 billion after company’s shares increase again
Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 index up 0.01 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 3.7470
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week
Borsa Istanbul goes up at start of week

BIST 100 gains 0.75 percent; US dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate hovers at around 3.74; euro-lira rate falls to 4.49
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia

From clampdowns to a warm embrace, regulators in Asia have taken very different approaches to dealing with the bitcoin phenomenon. Here are the developments in a few key markets
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana
Exxon Mobil makes major oil discovery off Guyana

Oil company announces sixth major discovery in offshore region partly claimed by Venezuela
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017

Sales drop by 2.8 percent, according to industry body
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 gains 0.58 percent; USD/TRY, EUR/TRY exchange rates go down
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session

BIST 100 slightly up 0.01 percent; currency exchange rates rise  
Borsa Istanbul down 1 25 pct at close
Borsa Istanbul down 1.25 pct at close

US dollar/Turkish lira rate rises to 3.76; euro/ lira rate stands at 4.53
Turkish manufacturing rises in December
Turkish manufacturing rises in December

Manufacturing operating conditions show strong numbers for 10th consecutive month

News

Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia
Different approaches to bitcoin in Asia

Turkish manufacturing rises in December
Turkish manufacturing rises in December

Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkish GDP grows double digits, fastest-growing in G20
Turkish GDP grows double digits fastest-growing in G20

World arms sales rise, dominated by US, Western Europe
World arms sales rise dominated by US Western Europe

UN to teach agriculture to Syrian refugees in Turkey
UN to teach agriculture to Syrian refugees in Turkey

Turkey: Conservation agriculture conference begins
Turkey Conservation agriculture conference begins

'$60 billion' pledged for Africa agriculture
60 billion' pledged for Africa agriculture

Web TV aims to boost youth interest in African farming
Web TV aims to boost youth interest in African farming

U.S. officials predict a return of avian flu in the fall
U S officials predict a return of avian flu in

Pakistan,Turkey to deepen cooperation in Agriculture sector
Pakistan Turkey to deepen cooperation in Agriculture sector






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 