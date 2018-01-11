Turkish families receive threat letters in Netherlands

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two Turkish families living in the northwestern Zaandam city of Netherlands have received threatening letters with Islamophobic content, local police confirmed Thursday.
According to the Dutch media, the families, who are also neighbors, found the letters on their doorsteps along with swastika symbols.
The letters, written in red paint said: "If you ever go to a mosque again, this will be your end."
District police spokeswoman Wendy Boudewijn said an investigation had been launched into the incident following a complaint filed by the families.
There is no information about the suspects, Boudewijn added.
