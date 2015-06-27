Tunisia deploys troops countrywide following protests

World Bulletin / News Desk
Tunisia has deployed hundreds of army troops in different parts of the country with the stated aim of protecting "sovereign institutions", according to a Defense Ministry spokesman on Thursday.
"In coordination with the civil authorities, more than 2,000 army troops have been deployed to protect sovereign institutions and vital facilities," Belhassen al-Waslati told Anadolu Agency.
"In the first phase [of deployment], 2,000 soldiers were dispatched Tuesday evening to 123 different parts of the country," he said.
As of Wednesday night, al-Waslati added, this number had risen to more than 2,100.
The military deployments come in the wake of four days of street demonstrations held in several Tunisian cities to protest rising costs of living.
In several cases, protesters have clashed with Tunisian security forces.
On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry announced that more than 200 demonstrators had been detained.
According to the Defense Ministry spokesman, deployed troops are now conducting joint patrols with auxiliary "security units", while additional troops are prepared "to intervene if necessary".
Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says