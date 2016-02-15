Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:04, 11 January 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 17:42, 11 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Austria seeks to normalize ties with Turkey
Austria seeks to normalize ties with Turkey

Foreign Minister Kneissl calls for 'new beginning' in relations after months of tensions between Ankara and Vienna

World Bulletin / News Desk

Austria’s new foreign minister has called for a “new beginning” in relations with Turkey after months of tensions between Ankara and Vienna.

“I would like to strengthen dialogue, without dialogue nothing will work,” Karin Kneissl told Austrian daily Kurier on Thursday.

The former diplomat, who became the foreign minister of Austria’s new conservative-far right coalition government last month, is scheduled to visit Turkey on Jan. 25.

Kneissl said she recently had a positive phone call with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and was looking forward to visiting Turkey.

“I think that a new beginning would be possible,” she said, and expressed the hope that both countries would find ways to normalize their relations.

Austria is home to around 270,000 Turkish immigrants.

Ties between the two countries became sour last year, due to restrictions imposed by Austrian authorities on Turkish politicians who wanted to campaign in the country ahead of a key referendum in Turkey.

Ankara had also sharply criticized Austrian government for illiberal integration policies, its populistic rhetoric and failure to take a strong stance against growing racism and Islamophobia.

Despite her optimism about future ties between Austria and Turkey, Kneissl spoke skeptically about Turkey’s EU membership bid.

“The coalition agreement has a very clear position on this, and I am also backing this position,” she told Austrian daily Kurier.

Austria’s conservative-far right government strongly opposes full EU membership for Turkey, and in the coalition agreement the parties called for halting Ankara’s EU membership negotiations and seeking alternative models of cooperation between the EU and Turkey.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s coalition partner, the far-right Freedom Party (FPO), is holding key ministerial posts in the government, including the defense and interior.

Kneissl, a former diplomat and Middle East expert, was not a member of FPO, but she was suggested by the far-right party for this position.



Related Austria Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue

Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
US envoy Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue
US envoy: Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue

This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands

5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed

Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord

US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN

ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder

Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists

State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides

Rescuers searching for 17 other missing individuals
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
Colombia guerrillas end ceasefire
Colombia, guerrillas end ceasefire

Both sides voice desire for new agreement
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal

President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia Russia in
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia, Russia in 2019

Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba

'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says

News

Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue

Erdogan: No one can establish new state in north Syria
Erdogan No one can establish new state in north Syria

27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey
27 undocumented migrants held in SE Turkey

Turkey’s Diyanet sets up 1,000 tents for Syrians
Turkey s Diyanet sets up 1 000 tents for Syrians

S.Korean Embassy in Turkey steps in to help war veteran
S Korean Embassy in Turkey steps in to help war

Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean
Turkey rescues over 40 undocumented migrants in Aegean

Ex-EU leaders call for boycott of Austrian ministers
Ex-EU leaders call for boycott of Austrian ministers

Turkish, Austrian foreign ministers talk over phone
Turkish Austrian foreign ministers talk over phone

Turkey's leading business group slams Austrian EU call
Turkey's leading business group slams Austrian EU call

Austria’s coalition promises tougher migration policy
Austria s coalition promises tougher migration policy

Austria's Kurz gets green light for coalition talks
Austria's Kurz gets green light for coalition talks

Austrians headed to polls on Sunday
Austrians headed to polls on Sunday






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 