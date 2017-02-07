Worldbulletin News

21:16, 12 January 2018 Friday
Middle East
Update: 09:52, 12 January 2018 Friday

Jewish settlers stone Palestinian vehicles
Jewish settlers stone Palestinian vehicles

Incident comes after Israeli settler was killed on Tuesday by unknown gunmen, south of the West Bank city of Nablus

World Bulletin / News Desk

A group of Jewish settlers used stones to attack vehicles belonging to Palestinians in Nablus city’s Havara check-point in occupied West Bank on Friday.

According to information by local sources, Jewish settlers’ attacks also took place in some other regions of the occupied West Bank, including Hamra check-point, which links the West Bank, Agvar, Nabi Salih regions, and northern Ramallah.

Nobody was injured in the attacks.

The incident came after an Israeli settler was shot dead on Tuesday evening by an unknown gunmen, south of the West Bank city of Nablus.

Tensions have been high in the Palestinian territories since Dec. 6, when U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, triggering condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world.

Since then, 12 Palestinians have been martyred -- and thousands injured -- in clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the perennial Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.



