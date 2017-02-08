Turkey dismisses over 260 officials with new decree

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey dismissed 262 personnel from various institutions with a new statutory decree under a state of emergency.
The new statutory decree was published in the Official Gazette on Friday.
Under the decree, 48 personnel from the Turkish Armed Forces -- including 44 soldiers-- were expelled.
Among the dismissed, 18, including 16 soldiers, were from land, and 30 others, including 28 soldiers, were from naval forces.
The new decree also reinstated 1,823 people who had been dismissed from their jobs for allegedly using the ByLock app., an encrypted mobile phone application used by FETO members to communicate during and after the defeated coup attempt.
Among the reinstated, 81 personnel were from land, while 20 personnel were from naval forces, and 22 others were from the air forces.
Reinstatements came after the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's office said on Dec. 27 that 11,480 GSM number users were found to have been directed to the ByLock app "without their will".
The ByLock was used by FETO members before and during last year's defeated coup attempt.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Turkish, British trade officials meet in Ankara to stress continued strong economic ties in post-Brexit era
Turkey's main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been accused of insulting Turkish president
Top officials from both countries inaugurate joint economic commission meeting, sign cooperation protocol
Group behind 2016 defeated coup bid has done evil to our children, says Turkish president
Police also seize 77,490 kilograms of heroin, 10,530 kilograms of bonsai
Emine Erdogan tweets photos of her meeting with Brigitte Macron last week
Activists have called for a major protest Friday over the measures introduced at the start of the year that are expected to see prices rise.
Georgian national Zurab Idoidze has been accused of aiding terrorist who blew himself up during operation in Georgia
Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Ahmet Esref Fakibaba says Turkey aims to export meat
Gendarmerie teams in Izmir carry out operations against people trying to reach Greece using illegal routes
Operations launched across country after Ankara prosecutor issues arrest warrants for former teachers at FETO-linked schools
New statutory decrees under state of emergency published in Official Gazette
Security forces spot Syrian nationals crossing the border into Turkey
Turkish president calls out ‘inadequate policies’ of US in region
Turkiye Diyanet Foundation also provides Syrian refugees fleeing violence in Hama with winter clothing, blankets
Among rescued people are 13 Afghans, 8 Syrians, 6 Sierra Leoneans, 6 Angolans, 3 Eritreans, 2 Malians