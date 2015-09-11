Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:15, 12 January 2018 Friday
America-Canada
Update: 10:47, 12 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Human rights activists demonstrated in front of the White House on Thursday, demanding the closure of the detention center at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on its 16th anniversary.

Protestors also rejected the use of torture in Guantanamo detention center (also known as Gitmo) at the demonstration, which was organized by prominent U.S.-based human rights organizations such as the Center for Constitutional Rights, Witness Against Torture and Amnesty International USA.

"Today, 16 years later, I am saddened about what I saw at Guantanamo, which is a symbol of torture and oppression," Mark Fallon, former Homeland Security consultant, familiar with the detentions at the Guantanamo base, said at a press conference.

"I command all of you, who came here and speak out loudly and proudly to defend that constitution and forgotten people in there," he stated.

Fallon emphasized that the U.S. has failed to bring perpetrators of 9/11 attack in New York to justice because of "the national policy of state sponsored torture".

The demonstrators also called for an end to America's indefinite detention of detainees on the 16th anniversary of the controversial facility's opening.

Describing the Gitmo as "cruel dark place", Aliya Hana, Advocacy Program Manager at Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) said it designed to isolate the detainees from the world.

She said President Donald Trump keeps Gitmo open because he despises Muslims.

"Guantanamo is the most dramatic and chilling symbol of what abuse this country can tolerate so long is the victims are Muslims," Hana noted, announcing that CCR has officially taken Trump to the court Thursday.

"CCR has filed the first major challenge to Trump’s Guantanamo policies," she added. "They cannot be detained forever in connection to the war that may never end."
The Guantanamo Bay prison was opened shortly after the U.S. invaded Afghanistan following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The first terrorism suspects were detained and taken to the prison Jan. 11, 2002, under order of the then U.S. President George W. Bush.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama promised to shut down the controversial prison since taking office in 2009 but has been met with stiff opposition in Congress.

He has, however, accelerated the pace of getting detainees transferred to third part countries as his term comes to an end.

Daphne Eviatar, Director of Security with Human Rights Program at Amnesty International USA said the situation of detainees, who have been held without charge at the detention center gets worse year by year since it has been opened 16 years ago.

Asking "everyone" to support Amnesty International for transferring the detainees who are at the center, Eviatar said her organization now specifically focuses on one detainee who has been cleared to be transferred since 2010. However, he still remains at Guantanamo as of 2018.

"His name is Tavfeek Abdulhani. He is 45-years old and he has been there for 15 years without seeing his family," she continued.

"The U.S. government and all relevant national security agencies have decided he just not pose a threat and can be released from Guantanamo. However, since 2010 he is still there and he is not the only one."
As of now, 41 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay, according to the U.S. government.



Related US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
UN official Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'
UN official: Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'

There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 

Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
Trump slams immigration from African Latin countries
Trump slams immigration from African, Latin countries

'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed

Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
US envoy Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue
US envoy: Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue

This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue

Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands

5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord

US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN

ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder

Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists

State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides

Rescuers searching for 17 other missing individuals
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians

News

US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet

Canada, US to host meeting on North Korea
Canada US to host meeting on North Korea

US envoy: Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue
US envoy Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue

Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high
US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high

Turkish religious leader starts four-day visit to US
Turkish religious leader starts four-day visit to US






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 