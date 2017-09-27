Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:16, 12 January 2018 Friday
History
11:07, 12 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Today in History January 12
Today in History January 12

Some events from the History

World Bulletin / News Desk

1872   Russian Grand Duke Alexis goes on a gala buffalo hunting expedition with Gen. Phil Sheridan and Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer.
1879   The British-Zulu War begins. British troops -- under Lieutenant General Frederic Augustus -- invade Zululand from the southern African republic of Natal.
1908   A wireless message is sent long-distance for the first time from the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
1913   Kiel and Wilhelmshaven become submarine bases in Germany.
1915   The U.S. Congress establishes Rocky Mountain National Park.
1926   U.S. coal talks break down, leaving both sides bitter as the strike drags on into its fifth month.
1927   U.S. Secretary of State Kellogg claims that Mexican rebel Plutarco Calles is aiding communist plot in Nicaragua.
1932   Oliver Wendell Holmes retires from the Supreme Court at age 90.
1938   Austria recognizes the Franco government in Spain.
1940   Soviet bombers raid cities in Finland.
1943   Soviet forces raise the siege of Leningrad.
1952   The Viet Minh cut the supply lines to the French forces in Hoa Binh, Vietnam.
1962   The United States resumes aid to the Laotian regime.
1973   Yassar Arafat is re-elected as head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization.
1982   Peking protests the sale of U.S. planes to Taiwan.
1991   The U.S. Congress gives the green light to military action against Iraq in the Persian Gulf Crisis.
1998   Nineteen European nations agree to prohibit human cloning.
2010   An earthquake in Haiti kills an estimated 316,000 people.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History January 12
Today in History January 12

Some events from the History
Today in History January 10
Today in History January 10

Some events from the History
Today in History January 9
Today in History January 9

Some events from the History
Today in History January 7
Today in History January 7

Some events from the History
Today in History January 6
Today in History January 6

Some events from the History
Today in History January 5
Today in History January 5

Some events from the History
Today in History January 4
Today in History January 4

Some events from the History
Today in History January 3
Today in History January 3

Some events from the History
Today in History January 2
Today in History January 2

Some events from the History
Today in History January 1
Today in History January 1

Some events from the History
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 6
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 6)

US decision on Jerusalem, Assad regime's attacks on civilians in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta made headlines in November December
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 5
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 5)

Independence polls in Kurdish Regional Government, Catalonia region and Rohingya crisis made headlines
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 4
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 4)

End of war in Columbia and Myanmar's military operations against Rohingya Muslims made headlines in July and August
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 3
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 3)

Deadly terror attack in Manchester and political crisis in Arab Gulf dominated headlines in May/June 2017
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 2
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 2)

Trump's travel ban, Syrian regime gas attack and Netherlands' blocking Turkish ministers to rally take spotlight
Events that left their marks on 2017 PART 1
Events that left their marks on 2017 (PART 1)

Ongoing Syrian civil war, displacement of myriad Rakhine Muslims, North Korean missile tests are among key events that made headlines the world over

News

Today in History January 10
Today in History January 10

Today in History January 9
Today in History January 9

Today in History January 7
Today in History January 7

Today in History January 6
Today in History January 6

Today in History January 5
Today in History January 5

Today in History January 4
Today in History January 4






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 