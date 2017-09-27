Today in History January 12

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1872
|Russian Grand Duke Alexis goes on a gala buffalo hunting expedition with Gen. Phil Sheridan and Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer.
|1879
|The British-Zulu War begins. British troops -- under Lieutenant General Frederic Augustus -- invade Zululand from the southern African republic of Natal.
|1908
|A wireless message is sent long-distance for the first time from the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
|1913
|Kiel and Wilhelmshaven become submarine bases in Germany.
|1915
|The U.S. Congress establishes Rocky Mountain National Park.
|1926
|U.S. coal talks break down, leaving both sides bitter as the strike drags on into its fifth month.
|1927
|U.S. Secretary of State Kellogg claims that Mexican rebel Plutarco Calles is aiding communist plot in Nicaragua.
|1932
|Oliver Wendell Holmes retires from the Supreme Court at age 90.
|1938
|Austria recognizes the Franco government in Spain.
|1940
|Soviet bombers raid cities in Finland.
|1943
|Soviet forces raise the siege of Leningrad.
|1952
|The Viet Minh cut the supply lines to the French forces in Hoa Binh, Vietnam.
|1962
|The United States resumes aid to the Laotian regime.
|1973
|Yassar Arafat is re-elected as head of the Palestinian Liberation Organization.
|1982
|Peking protests the sale of U.S. planes to Taiwan.
|1991
|The U.S. Congress gives the green light to military action against Iraq in the Persian Gulf Crisis.
|1998
|Nineteen European nations agree to prohibit human cloning.
|2010
|An earthquake in Haiti kills an estimated 316,000 people.
