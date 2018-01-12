Worldbulletin News

21:16, 12 January 2018 Friday
Art & Culture
11:14, 12 January 2018 Friday

Albanian village, abandoned pearl of the Balkans [PHOTO]
Albanian village, abandoned pearl of the Balkans [PHOTO]

Most people have swept into cities in the hope of a better life. But some are staying in the village in the hope that there will be a sustainable rural development.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Albanians have recently started to turn their eyes on the village as a lifestyle. The Balkan Observatory has published an interesting photojournalist by Ivo Denchev.

He has visited the Puka area in Albania. Beauties are impressive. But the villages in Albania continue to be very poor and with fewer inhabitants.

Here are some of the photographies taken by the photojournalist.



Albanian village abandoned pearl of the Balkans PHOTO
