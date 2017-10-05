Borsa Istanbul up at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 343.98 points from Thursday's close of 114,718.80 points.
The banking and holding sector indices increased by 0.22 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.
All sector indices started the day with a rise while the mining sector index was the best performer, going up 0.73 percent.
The U.S. dollar decreased to 3.7820 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Thursday's closing rate of 3.7930.
The euro-lira rate also went down to 4.5560 from the previous day's close of 4.5720.
The price of Brent oil fell to $69.12 per barrel on Friday morning, compared with $69.70 at the close on Thursday.
