Turkey issues arrest warrants for 70 FETO suspects

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor issued arrest warrants for a total of 70 teachers who were former staff of FETO-linked schools closed by an emergency decree, said a security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
Some of the suspects are accused of using ByLock, an encrypted mobile phone application used by FETO members to communicate during and after the defeated coup attempt, while others are accused of having deposited money at the FETO-affiliated Bank Asya upon orders from the terrorist group.
An Istanbul court declared the Islamic lender bankrupt last November. Bank Asya's banking license was cancelled on July 22, 2016 -- seven days after the coup attempt -- by Turkey’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).
The banking watchdog had ruled for complete takeover of all shares of Bank Asya by the state-run Insurance Fund in May 2015.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Turkish, British trade officials meet in Ankara to stress continued strong economic ties in post-Brexit era
Turkey's main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been accused of insulting Turkish president
Top officials from both countries inaugurate joint economic commission meeting, sign cooperation protocol
Group behind 2016 defeated coup bid has done evil to our children, says Turkish president
Police also seize 77,490 kilograms of heroin, 10,530 kilograms of bonsai
Emine Erdogan tweets photos of her meeting with Brigitte Macron last week
Activists have called for a major protest Friday over the measures introduced at the start of the year that are expected to see prices rise.
Georgian national Zurab Idoidze has been accused of aiding terrorist who blew himself up during operation in Georgia
Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Ahmet Esref Fakibaba says Turkey aims to export meat
Gendarmerie teams in Izmir carry out operations against people trying to reach Greece using illegal routes
Operations launched across country after Ankara prosecutor issues arrest warrants for former teachers at FETO-linked schools
New statutory decrees under state of emergency published in Official Gazette
Security forces spot Syrian nationals crossing the border into Turkey
Turkish president calls out ‘inadequate policies’ of US in region
Turkiye Diyanet Foundation also provides Syrian refugees fleeing violence in Hama with winter clothing, blankets
Among rescued people are 13 Afghans, 8 Syrians, 6 Sierra Leoneans, 6 Angolans, 3 Eritreans, 2 Malians