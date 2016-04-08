160 Syrians held in western Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 160 Syrians were held in the Aegean province of Izmir when they attempted to cross into Greece using an illegal route on Friday, according to a security official.

The detentions were made after gendarmerie teams in Izmir carried out five operations in Cesme and Dikili districts of the city.

All of them were transferred to migration management authorities.

A total of 52 lifejackets, a van, a boat motor and three dinghies were also seized.

Turkey has been a major route for people trying to cross into Europe, especially since the start of the civil war in Syria. Until an agreement with the EU came into force in March last year, hundreds drowned while trying to reach Greece from Turkish shores.