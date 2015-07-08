Turkey to not import meat ‘in future’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will not import meat in future, however, the country will be among the countries exporting it, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Ahmet Esref Fakibaba said on Friday.

Fakibaba said: "I don't want to give a timeframe, however, Turkey won't import meat for sure; I believe that we will be one of the countries that export meat."

Fakibaba said global trade should be based on the win-win principle.

"When we win, those with whom we make business should win too," he said.

About criticism of Turkey's overseas meat purchases, Fakibaba said Turkey made such an agreement with Serbia; however, the meat was yet to arrive.

Referring to Turkey's regulations on slaughtering bovine animals, he said slaughterhouses will comply with Islamic rules since halal food and hygiene are sought after criteria.

Halal is defined as permissible or lawful products to use or consume according to the Islamic law. A halal-certified product means it is compliant with Islamic law which has a direct impact on how products are produced, processed, distributed, stored, sold and consumed.

Separately, Fakibaba said his ministry had also signed a protocol with the Ministry of Defense to supply food to the Turkish army, adding the deal would have major contributions to Turkish farmers.

"The average figure for this trade will be 750 million Turkish liras [$198.4 million]."

He added that all parties, including farmers would benefit from this deal.

The minister also said the country was now selling seeds to 76 countries for $154 million.

However, Turkey buys seeds for $200 million from 59 countries and aims to increase its seed production to 2 million tons by 2023. Current figure of seed production in Turkey is 1 million tons.