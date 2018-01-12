Worldbulletin News

Court remands man linked to Istanbul airport attack
Court remands man linked to Istanbul airport attack

Georgian national Zurab Idoidze has been accused of aiding terrorist who blew himself up during operation in Georgia

World Bulletin / News Desk

A court in capital Tbilisi remanded a Georgian national in custody on Friday who was accused of aiding the mastermind behind the terror attack on Istanbul’s Ataturk airport in June 2016, according to a security source.

Suspect Zurab Idoidze had been arrested in Tbilisi on Jan. 9, the court said in a statement.

Idoidze was accused of aiding Akhmed Chataev who had been killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Tbilisi on Nov. 22 along with three other suspects.

Chataev, a Russian national of Chechen origin, had blown himself up while the other suspects were killed by security officers, according to a Georgian security agency.

The 37-year-old has been identified as the planner of the Daesh-linked attack on the airport that was carried out on June 28, 2016. The gun-and-bomb attack left 46 people and three attackers dead. More than 200 others were injured; a security officer was also martyred in the incident.

The statement also said Idoidze provided cell phones to Chataev and transported him from Turkey to the Georgian border.

 


