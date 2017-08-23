Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:15, 12 January 2018 Friday
Middle East
Update: 14:17, 12 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi positions in Yemen
Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi positions in Yemen

Airstrikes come day after reported Houthi missile attack on military site inside Saudi territory

World Bulletin / News Desk

Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition on Friday targeted positions held by Houthi rebels in Yemen's city of Dhamar after the Houthis fired a missile one day earlier into Saudi territory, according to a well-informed local source.

The source said coalition warplanes had targeted two Houthi military sites in Dhamar, which is located roughly 110 kilometers (68.6 miles) south of capital Sanaa.

According to the source, one of the air raids targeted the Sama Camp on Dhamar's eastern outskirts.

The same source reported hearing extremely loud explosions that caused windows in the area to shatter.

The series of air raids comes one day after the Houthis reportedly launched a "ballistic missile" at a military installation in Saudi Arabia's southern city of Najran near the Saudi-Yemeni border.

Last week, the Saudi-led coalition announced it had intercepted a missile also fired at Najran from inside Yemeni territory. 

On Wednesday, a coalition spokesman announced that a total of 87 missiles had been launched into Saudi territory from Yemen since the conflict in that country began more than three years ago.

Yemen has been riddled with war and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including Sanaa.

One year later, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Shia group of serving as an Iranian proxy -- began a massive air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi military gains in Yemen.



Related houthi taiz yemen
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
UN official Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'
UN official: Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'

There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 

Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
Trump slams immigration from African Latin countries
Trump slams immigration from African, Latin countries

'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed

Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
US envoy Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue
US envoy: Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue

This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue

Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands

5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord

US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN

ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder

Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists

State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides

Rescuers searching for 17 other missing individuals
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians

News

Bomb blast kills 5 civilians in Yemen
Bomb blast kills 5 civilians in Yemen

Yemeni govt forces claim gains against Houthis in Taiz
Yemeni govt forces claim gains against Houthis in Taiz






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 