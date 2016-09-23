Worldbulletin News

17:49, 12 January 2018 Friday
Turkish first lady invites French counterpart to Turkey
Turkish first lady invites French counterpart to Turkey

Emine Erdogan tweets photos of her meeting with Brigitte Macron last week

World Bulletin / News Desk

First Lady Emine Erdogan has invited her French counterpart Brigitte Macron to Turkey, according to a presidential source on Friday.

The invitation was extended during a meeting last Friday between the two first ladies in Paris where Emine Erdogan accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official trip, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Tweeting earlier on Friday photos of her meeting with Macron at the Elysee Palace, Emine Erdogan said that refugees and education were the primary topics of discussion during their meeting.

The presidential source said Emine Erdogan told Macron about ongoing educational projects for vulnerable groups in Turkey.

The Rohingya issue was also discussed during the meeting and the French first lady praised Emine Erdogan for her visit to Myanmar in 2012.

More recently, on Sep. 7, Emine Erdogan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited the camps in Bangladesh where Rohingya Muslims took shelter after having fled from Myanmar's Rakhine State.

They handed out aid to Rohingya Muslim refugees at a camp near the Myanmar border.



