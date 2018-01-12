Ex-army chief to contest Egypt elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt’s former military chief of staff Sami Anan, will run in Egypt’s upcoming presidential election, the former military general’s party said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency by phone, Sami Balah, Sec-Gen. of Arabism Egypt Party, said that the supreme committee of the party approved a decision of choosing Anan - founder of the party- to run in presidential election.

Born in February 1948, Anan held many posts in Egyptian armed forces since his graduation from Air Defense Faculty in 1967.

He participated in October 1973 war, between Egypt and Israel, and was promoted to military positions, until he became commander of the air defense forces, before becoming chief of staff in 2005.

In August 2012, Mohamed Morsi (the first democratically elected president) sacked Annan, along with former defense minister Mohammed Hussein Tantawi.

In early July 2013, Anan resigned from his post as a presidential advisor, coinciding with demonstrations leading to the overthrow of Morsi.

Prior to the presidential election of 2014, Annan announced his intention to run, before revoking his decision a news conference stating "refusing to put himself in conflicts and schemes targeting Egypt and the armed forces."