Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:49, 12 January 2018 Friday
Middle East
14:45, 12 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Ex-army chief to contest Egypt elections
Ex-army chief to contest Egypt elections

Sami Anan was sacked in 2012 by Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s 1st freely-elected president, during latter’s brief tenure in office

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt’s former military chief of staff Sami Anan, will run in Egypt’s upcoming presidential election, the former military general’s party said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency by phone, Sami Balah, Sec-Gen. of Arabism Egypt Party, said that the supreme committee of the party approved a decision of choosing Anan - founder of the party- to run in presidential election.

Born in February 1948, Anan held many posts in Egyptian armed forces since his graduation from Air Defense Faculty in 1967.

He participated in October 1973 war, between Egypt and Israel, and was promoted to military positions, until he became commander of the air defense forces, before becoming chief of staff in 2005.

 In August 2012, Mohamed Morsi (the first democratically elected president) sacked Annan, along with former defense minister Mohammed Hussein Tantawi.

 In early July 2013, Anan resigned from his post as a presidential advisor, coinciding with demonstrations leading to the overthrow of Morsi.

Prior to the presidential election of 2014, Annan announced his intention to run, before revoking his decision a news conference stating "refusing to put himself in conflicts and schemes targeting Egypt and the armed forces."

 



Related Egypt
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
UN official Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'
UN official: Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'

There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 

Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
Trump slams immigration from African Latin countries
Trump slams immigration from African, Latin countries

'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed

Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
US envoy Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue
US envoy: Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue

This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue

Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands

5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord

US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN

ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder

Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists

State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides

Rescuers searching for 17 other missing individuals
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians

News

Ex-PM denies ‘coercion’ to quit Egypt election
Ex-PM denies coercion to quit Egypt election

Egypt: Ex-PM set to sit out presidential polls
Egypt Ex-PM set to sit out presidential polls

Egypt denies ‘tacit’ acceptance of US Jerusalem move
Egypt denies tacit acceptance of US Jerusalem move

Middle East largest Orthodox cathedral opens in Egypt
Middle East largest Orthodox cathedral opens in Egypt

Egypt, Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status
Egypt Saudi call for maintaining Jerusalem status

Hot air balloon carrying tourists in Egypt crashes
Hot air balloon carrying tourists in Egypt crashes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 