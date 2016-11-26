Juncker says German deal 'significant, positive' for EU

World Bulletin / News Desk
European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday hailed as "positive" plans for the EU in a deal that brings German Chancellor Angela Merkel a step closer to forming a coalition government.
"I read the European policy part of the exploratory agreements in a nutshell this morning and I am very satisfied with the content of what the CDU/CSU and the SPD have agreed on a common policy for the future," Juncker said.
Merkel said earlier her Christian Democrats and her Bavarian allies the CSU had reached a breakthrough deal Friday with Germany's second biggest party, the Social Democrats.
She said the agreement reached after 24 hours of talks would give Europe a "fresh start".
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, whose country has just taken over the EU's six-month rotating presidency, urged Berlin to reach a final deal as soon as possible so the bloc can get on with important reforms.
"Hopefully white smoke will come from Germany so it can participate fully in European affairs. Germany is one of the pillars of Europe," Borisov told the press conference alongside Juncker.
"All those topics that we raised depend on cooperation by Chancellor Merkel, on her support in solving the issues. So we are waiting for this quite impatiently."
There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman
Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says
Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians